Camila Cabello Plays Cinderella in Amazon Movie

Movie Cinderella premieres on Amazon Prime, and in theaters, September 3. Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello plays Cinderella.

Amazon describes the film as “a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”

Idina Menzel plays the wicked stepmother. Pierce Brosnan portrays the king, Minnie Driver the queen and Nicholas Galitzine the prince.

Kay Cannon wrote and directed the film, which is rated PG.

A Washington Post review gave Cinderella two stars out of four. “In this jukebox musical-slash-feminist manifesto, the lowly servant girl now nurtures dreams of entrepreneurship, not marriage and the prince of her dreams happily takes a back seat to her girlboss ambitions. Even the wicked stepmother is no longer a rival but a sister under the skin, her cruelty a function of a flawed and oppressive system,” reads the review.

Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.