What's Premiering This Week (Aug. 30-Sept. 6)
'Billions,' 'Only Murders in the Building' highlight holiday week show debuts
Showtime's drama series Billions is among several new and returning shows debuting during the week heading into Labor Day.
Billions, which stars Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti, resumes its fifth season on Sept. 5 with five new episodes, according to Showtime. The drama series has already been renewed for a sixth season.
Also premiering this week is Hulu's original true crime-themed comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Hulu will stream series episodes weekly beginning Aug. 31.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 31 -- Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (reality) -- Netflix
Sept. 1 -- Dug Days (animation) -- Disney Plus
Sept. 1 -- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (documentary) -- Netflix
Sept. 2 -- A.P. Bio (returning series) -- Peacock
Sept. 2 -- Q-Force (animation) -- Netflix
Sept. 2 -- What We Do in the Shadows (returning series) -- FX
Sept. 3 -- Bitchin’ The Sound and Fury of Rick James (documentary) -- Showtime
Sept. 3 -- Cinderella (musical) -- Prime Video
Sept. 3 -- Dive Club (drama) -- Netflix
Sept. 3 -- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles (music) -- Disney Plus
Sept. 3 -- Worth (drama) -- Netflix
Sept. 6 -- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (documentary) -- Netflix
Sept. 6 -- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (drama) -- Peacock
Sept. 6 -- Robot Chicken (returning series) -- Adult Swim
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.