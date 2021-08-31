What's Premiering This Week (Aug. 30-Sept. 6)

Hulu's 'Only Murders in The Building'

Showtime's drama series Billions is among several new and returning shows debuting during the week heading into Labor Day.

Billions, which stars Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti, resumes its fifth season on Sept. 5 with five new episodes, according to Showtime. The drama series has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Also premiering this week is Hulu's original true crime-themed comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Hulu will stream series episodes weekly beginning Aug. 31.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 31 -- Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (reality) -- Netflix

Sept. 1 -- Dug Days (animation) -- Disney Plus

Sept. 1 -- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (documentary) -- Netflix

Sept. 2 -- A.P. Bio (returning series) -- Peacock

Sept. 2 -- Q-Force (animation) -- Netflix

Sept. 2 -- What We Do in the Shadows (returning series) -- FX

Sept. 3 -- Bitchin’ The Sound and Fury of Rick James (documentary) -- Showtime

Sept. 3 -- Cinderella (musical) -- Prime Video

Sept. 3 -- Dive Club (drama) -- Netflix

Sept. 3 -- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles (music) -- Disney Plus

Sept. 3 -- Worth (drama) -- Netflix

Sept. 6 -- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (documentary) -- Netflix

Sept. 6 -- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (drama) -- Peacock

Sept. 6 -- Robot Chicken (returning series) -- Adult Swim