Cadent Expands OTT, CTV Measurement Work With Octillion

Ad-tech company Cadent said it has expanded its work with Octillion, enabling local and mid-market advertisers to measure the direct sales impact of advertising based on in-store sales lift from homes exposed to over-the-top and connected TV commercials.

(Image credit: Cadent)



Combining Cadent’s Aperture cookieless audience mapping technology with Octillion’s attribution capabilities provides clients with a holistic look at consumer purchasing behavior, the companies said.

“The past 18 months began a record shift from linear TV viewing to OTT/CTV. As the market continues to see explosive growth, marketers are seeking better ways to leverage these channels as well as understand how they are driving business outcomes including retail store sales, web traffic, and foot traffic,” said Octillion CEO Gabe Greenberg.

One Octillion client is Big Sandy Superstores. The company onboarded its customer relationship management files into Octillion’s self-service platform and selected the campaigns being monitored by Cadent.

“We have gone from zero accountable partners to over 50% – anyone that could not provide attributable media had their spend reduced or cut,” said Robert VanHoose, CEO of Big Sandy Superstores. “Today, OTT with Octillion and Facebook are our largest spend, compared to circulars and broadcast TV just two years ago. Octillion’s level of focus and detail has allowed us to reduce our overall marketing spend as a percentage of sales to almost half and we can prove it with their full suite of attribution tools.”

“OTT and CTV viewership continue to grow, as audiences become more and more fragmented. This means that it is becoming increasingly important for marketers to be able to demonstrate results from campaign activations,” Jamie Power, chief data officer and COO of Advanced TV at Cadent said. “Through the use of Aperture Platform, we can offer Octillion’s clients a clearer picture of their ad conversion, minimizing wasted ad spend and strengthening the power of this impactful advertising medium.”