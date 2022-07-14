Cadent Adds Tunnl TV Audiences To Aperture Marketplace

Advanced TV company Cadent said it made a deal to integrate data from Tunnl into the Cadent Aperture Audience Data Marketplace.

The combination will enable advertisers to better target brand reputation, public affairs and corporate advocacy campaigns.

“As the TV ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented and complex, marketers need solutions to reach their target audience across screens and devices,” said Eoin Townsend, Chief Product Officer at Cadent. “Through our partnership with Tunnl, we further our mission in helping brands engage the right consumers in a scalable, privacy-compliant manner.”

Tunnel builds its audience data using monthly, national surveys paired with a library of consumer information going back 20 years.

The Tunnl data will also be available via the Cadent Aperture Viewer Graph, enabling advertisers to reach Tunnl’s audience across linear and OTT to drive incremental reach.

“This integration closely connects Cadent Aperture Platform users with Tunnl’s audiences at a time when OTT and CTV are increasingly important ways for advertisers to reach their buyers,” says Tunnl CEO Sara Fagen “We see significant opportunity for advertisers to benefit from Tunnl’s partnership with Cadent as we continue to focus on connecting audiences with people’s TV viewership habits.” ■