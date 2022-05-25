Cadent Enables Programmatic Bidding Across Multiple Devices

Cadent said it has added a new feature to its Cadent Aperture Platform that enables programmatic guaranteed bidding for publishers’ addressable and connected TV inventory across set-top boxes, smart TVs, mobile devices and desktop applications.

(Image credit: Cadent)

Buyers will be able to use a self-service automated platform to build campaigns, avoiding manual processes, Cadent said, while publishers see increased demand and improved monetization.

“Streamlining the process of ad enablement using Cadent Aperture Platform – supported by a user-friendly self-service marketplace – allows both the supply and demand-sides of TV advertising to take advantage of the next generation of solutions within the advanced TV landscape,” said Eoin Townsend, chief product officer, Cadent. “We are constantly looking to evolve our solutions to manage inventory in the most efficient, effective way possible. Aperture continues to unify the needs of ad buyers and publishers in an open, accessible marketplace, now with greater flexibility and sophistication.”

Cadent said the new feature works across all inventory types including programmatic linear TV, as well as On Demand and linear TV via private marketplace.

The Aperture platform allows inventory owners to place addressable ads using historical data, associate audience segments with households, forecast available inventory and manage delivers of directly sold addressable TV campaign against programmatic guaranteed demand. ■