BYUtv Releases Winter Premieres

BYUtv has revealed its winter programming lineup, which includes season eight of hidden-camera series Random Acts, season five of para-athlete program All-Round Champion and season three of family competition series Survivalists, all starting January 15.

Teen drama Silverpoint has its series premiere February 5, with all of the first season on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org, and volunteer-oriented Making Good starts season five February 19. The first five episodes of Making Good will be on the digital platforms that day.

“We have always felt it was important to keep the spirit and charitable feelings of Christmas with us all through the year, so we’re very happy to be able to usher in January with such hopeful new episodes of some of our fan favorites that truly personify that spirit,” said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. “Random Acts and Making Good both illustrate how much of a difference any one of us can make by spreading kindness in our own backyard. We get such an encouraging response from viewers that these shows have inspired them to find volunteer opportunities in their own communities, and that means the world to us. All-Round Champion and Survivalists are a perfect balance of athleticism and heart and really have something for everyone in the family. There are so many surprises in store for audiences this season across the board, and we can’t wait for audiences to tune in.”

Kirby Heyborne hosts Making Good, as he volunteers with organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience.

Scripted series Silverpoint, from CBBC in the U.K., sees four kids vanish in the woods in 1997. Twenty-three years later, one boy aims to find out what happened.

“We are also thrilled to add Silverpoint to the BYUtv family,” added Duke. “The affection and enthusiasm viewers have expressed for Malory Towers and Emmy winner The Canterville Ghost showed us that our audiences have a great love for beautiful, thoughtful stories from across the pond in the U.K., and we know this series will especially resonate with kids and teenagers, as well as their families.” ■