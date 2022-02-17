BYUtv Greenlights Season Two of 'Ruby and the Well' Ahead of Series Premiere

BYUtv has picked up Ruby and the Well for a second season, the family friendly entertainment network announced Wednesday (February 16). Season one premieres Sunday, February 27 as part of BYUtv's Family Premiere Night with the first two episodes. All 10 episodes will be available on BYUtv.org and the app.

Ruby and the Well follows 14-year old Ruby O'Reilly as she tries to grant wishes for the residents of the "hard-luck rural" town of Emerald. The well shows her visions of the residents innermost hopes and dreams. The series stars Zoe Wiesenthal (Charmed) with Kristopher Turner as Ruby's dad, Daniel O'Reilly. The well is nestled on his property.

"At BYUtv, we are always looking for the elusive combination of intriguing entertainment that also inspires, and Ruby and the Well delivers on the promise of both elements," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Watching it will make every member of the family want to go out and grant wishes themselves, making the world a better place like Ruby. It has been a wish-come-true collaboration to work with Shaftesbury to develop this show from the minds of the creators of Dwight in Shining Armor."

Other members of the cast include Dylan Kingwell, Paula Boudreau, Joel Oulette and introducing Lina Sennia and Nobahar Dadui.

Ruby and the Well creators LeeAnne H. Adams and Brian J. Adams are best known as the creators and showrunners of BYUtv's comedy adventure series Dwight in Shining Armor, which recently aired its fifth and final season. Dwight In Shining Armor was picked up by Paramount for international distribution in 2019 and is now airing in 45 countries around the globe.

Suzanne Bolch and John May (Magic School Bus; Sesame Street) serve as executive producers and showrunners. Christina Jennings, also an executive producer, is founder, chairman and CEO of Shaftesbury, which produces the Ruby and the Well for BYUtv. ■