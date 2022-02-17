BYUtv's Family Premiere Night Debuts February 27

BYUtv will debut Family Premiere Night Sunday, February 27, the family-oriented network announced. Season two of Malory Towers will kick off the night, followed by season nine of Relative Race and the first two episodes of new drama series Ruby and the Well.

All shows will be available on primetime broadcast as well as the BYUtv streaming app and BYUtv.org. Ruby and the Well and Malory Towers will be available in their entirety on those platforms on premiere night.

Season 15 of Studio C returns Monday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET with special guest Will Forte (Saturday Night Live). Season four of Making Good returns Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

"BYUtv's upcoming premieres are filled with stories that lift spirits, giving families a chance to grow closer to one another and have fun together," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Whether brand new like the enchanting Ruby and the Well or fan favorite like Studio C, which has had an incredible run of 15 seasons so far, each one of these shows invites positive vibes and is a great example of the moving, engaging entertainment we strive to offer." ■