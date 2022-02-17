BYUtv's Family Premiere Night Debuts February 27
By Chelsea Anderson published
'Studio C' and 'Making Good' return in March
BYUtv will debut Family Premiere Night Sunday, February 27, the family-oriented network announced. Season two of Malory Towers will kick off the night, followed by season nine of Relative Race and the first two episodes of new drama series Ruby and the Well.
All shows will be available on primetime broadcast as well as the BYUtv streaming app and BYUtv.org. Ruby and the Well and Malory Towers will be available in their entirety on those platforms on premiere night.
Season 15 of Studio C returns Monday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET with special guest Will Forte (Saturday Night Live). Season four of Making Good returns Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET.
"BYUtv's upcoming premieres are filled with stories that lift spirits, giving families a chance to grow closer to one another and have fun together," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Whether brand new like the enchanting Ruby and the Well or fan favorite like Studio C, which has had an incredible run of 15 seasons so far, each one of these shows invites positive vibes and is a great example of the moving, engaging entertainment we strive to offer." ■
Chelsea Anderson has been with Future for two years. She started as an intern with NewBay Media/Multichannel News in 2015. During her time she wrote bylined articles and program reviews as well as helped with research graphics for the magazine. She later became News Assistant for Broadcasting & Cable in 2017 until 2020 when she became Assistant Content Producer. Chelsea graduated from Niagara University in 2016 with a Bachelor's in Communication Studies and a double minor in Writing Studies and Sociology.
