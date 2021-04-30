‘Survivalists’ Season Two on BYUtv May 4

Season two of BYUtv competition series Survivalists premieres May 4. Each episode follows two families that put away technology and embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect. They win advantages through challenges, but must trust one another to succeed.

There are 10 episodes.

Colin O’Brady, whom BYUtv calls an “extreme adventurer,” hosts. He wrote The Impossible First, about his solo journey across Antarctica.

Survivalists is produced by Mark Koops with INE Entertainment and BYUtv. It is filmed on location in Moab, Utah.

Season one can be viewed at byutv.org.

BYUtv is a family entertainment network available over cable and satellite, and via free streaming at BYUtv.org.