Buzzer Beater: Bally Sports SoCal Renews Rights Deal With NBA’s L.A. Clippers

Bally Sports SoCal said it signed a multi-year extension of its media rights deal with the Los Angeles Clippers just weeks before the start of the regular season.

Bally Sports, which has televised Clipper games for 27 years, will produce, televise and stream 63 Clippers games during the regular season.

Bally Sports SoCal is one of the regional sports networks owned by debt-laden Diamond Sports , part of Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The team previously announced that 11 regular season games will appear free over-the-air on Nexstar Media’s KTLA-TV. Those games will be produced by Bally Sports SoCal, with Bally’s Sports’ returning announcers, Brian Sieman, Jim Jackson and Mike Fratello at the microphone. KTLA is also airing four pre-season games

“We’re proud to continue growing our long-term partnership with the Clippers organization,” said Rebecca Schulte, senior VP and General Manager of Bally Sports West, SoCal, and San Diego . “We look forward to furthering our commitment to innovation and are thrilled to be bringing Clippers basketball to as many fans as possible across cable, satellite, streaming TV, and new this season, Bally Sports+, our direct-to-consumer streaming service.”

The network will continue to air Clippers Live prior to and immediately following all home and road telecasts. Led by Jeanne Zelasko, Don MacLean, Corey Maggette, and Noah Eagle, the half-hour show will offer in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews.

Clippers games on Bally Sports SoCal will be available to fans in the San Diego market on Bally Sports San Diego. Clippers games have aired live on Bally Sports SoCal, previously Prime Ticket, since 1997. ■