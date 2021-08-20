Rebecca O’Sullivan-Schulte Named GM of Three Bally Sports Networks
Exec will run Sinclair-owned West, SoCal and San Diego units
Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Bally Sports named Rebecca O’Sullivan-Schulte senior VP and general manager of Bally Sports West, Ball Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego.
O’Sullivan-Schulte, who most recently had been president and general manager of NBC Sports Washington, D.C., will be moving back to Los Angeles and reports to Steve Rosenberg, president of Bally Sports.
The networks carry games of the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Padres and the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section.
She replaces Lindsay Amstutz who left to join OneTeam Partners.
“Rebecca is a proven leader with a great track record of success in the RSN and local sports business and we are thrilled she is joining our team,” said Rosenberg. “As a Southern California native, we know she is the perfect person to lead our Los Angeles and San Diego regions as they continue to build upon their long-standing traditions of excellence and innovation.”
Before her decade-long stint in Washington, O’Sullivan-Schulte was senior VP and general manager of Fox Sports Arizona (now Bally Sports Arizona) and senior VP of strategic marketing for Fox Sports and Fox Sports Net.
“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to come back to my home state and oversee this incredible region,” said O’Sullivan-Schulte. “I look forward to continuing to integrate the Bally Sports brand across the marketplace, bringing premium content to fans and specifically working with all of our partners across SoCal.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
