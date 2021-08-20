Rebecca O’Sullivan-Schulte Named GM of Three Bally Sports Networks

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Bally Sports named Rebecca O’Sullivan-Schulte senior VP and general manager of Bally Sports West, Ball Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego.

O’Sullivan-Schulte, who most recently had been president and general manager of NBC Sports Washington, D.C., will be moving back to Los Angeles and reports to Steve Rosenberg, president of Bally Sports.

The networks carry games of the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Padres and the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section.

She replaces Lindsay Amstutz who left to join OneTeam Partners.

“Rebecca is a proven leader with a great track record of success in the RSN and local sports business and we are thrilled she is joining our team,” said Rosenberg. “As a Southern California native, we know she is the perfect person to lead our Los Angeles and San Diego regions as they continue to build upon their long-standing traditions of excellence and innovation.”

Before her decade-long stint in Washington, O’Sullivan-Schulte was senior VP and general manager of Fox Sports Arizona (now Bally Sports Arizona) and senior VP of strategic marketing for Fox Sports and Fox Sports Net.

“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to come back to my home state and oversee this incredible region,” said O’Sullivan-Schulte. “I look forward to continuing to integrate the Bally Sports brand across the marketplace, bringing premium content to fans and specifically working with all of our partners across SoCal.”