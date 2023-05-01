Buyers Cite Advanced Advertising Challenges In Survey From Yahoo

Even as TV advertising dollars flow into connected TV, marketers and agency executives cite numerous challenges while mounting advanced advertising campaigns, according to executives surveyed by Yahoo! Advertising.

Poll respondents said it is difficult to integrate addressable linear campaigns with digital campaigns, with 53% pointing to a lack of common metrics across channels for their distress.

The survey also found complaints about creating a holistic framework for planning and measurement (41%), data-sharing restrictions from walled gardens (40%), choosing the right partner (34%), limited internal resources (27%) and organizational silos (26%).

The research found that nine of 10 advertisers said using a single, omnichannel solution was essential to managing linear and digital campaigns. As much as advertisers talk about campaign consolidation, in their way are a lack of transparency on impression deliveries (34%) and high costs (34%).

“Connecting linear and digital data opens up exciting opportunities in audience targeting and measurement,” Yahoo chief revenue officer Elizabeth Herbst-Brady said. “Marketers often face interoperability challenges and need partners and technology platforms to help them harmonize metrics, data and audiences.”

The study also asked for the benefits of merging linear and digital, and 70% of those surveyed cited the ability to target audiences. Better measurement was a benefit to 55%, frequency control was cited by 55%, sharper planning and forecasting was mentioned by 50% and contextual content was mentioned by 39%.

“The benefits of integrating linear TV and digital campaigns are clear, but advertisers must overcome significant challenges to fully harness advanced TV,” Herbst-Brady said. “Advertisers need an omnichannel solution that manages both linear and digital campaigns while addressing the complexities of unifying data across channels.”

The survey is based on a poll of more than 300 TV marketers from both clients and ad agencies conducted in March.