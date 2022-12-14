Busy Season for Dean Cain and His Santa Hat
Cain hosts ‘Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022’ on The CW, and other specials
Dean Cain hosts Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 on The CW December 14. The annual special features an array of magicians performing amidst a holiday theme.
Cain’s credits include Supergirl, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and film The Black Hole, along with a bevy of holiday movies.
Cain is indeed a busy man this time of year. He also hosts The CW’s Christmas Around the USA, with Laura McKenzie and on December 15; The 25th Annual Family Film Awards, hosted by Cain and McKenzie, December 26, and documentary Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope on December 27.
Masters of Illusion debuted on The CW in 2014 and is in season nine on the network. The show features magic performed by illusionists, escape artists and other performers, offering everything from interactive mind magic to comedy routines.
David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz executive produce the show, and Cain hosts.
Associated Television International produced Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022, which also airs Friday, December 23. ■
