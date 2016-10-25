CW Orders New Seasons of ‘Whose Line?’, ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, ‘Masters of Illusion’

The CW has ordered new seasons of the improv series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and the magic series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion. The shows return next summer.

It will be the fifth season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, featuring host Aisha Tyler and cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Based on the U.K. format, the show comes from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

Fool Us sees aspiring magicians try to flummox magic duo Penn & Teller. Hosted by Alyson Hannigan, the show is created and produced by 117 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media).

Hosted by Dean Cain, Masters of Illusion features magic performed by innovative illusionists and escape artists. The series comes from Associated Television International.