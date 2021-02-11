Business Execs Promoted at MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group said it promoted two business executives, with Lance McPherson being named executive VP and deputy general counsel, business and legal affairs, and Bahareh Kamali becoming executive VP, strategic development.

McPherson, previously, senior VP, business and legal affairs, expanded his responsibilities to the entire increased MTV Entertainment portfolio, including the studios business and MTV Documentary Films. He joined MTV two decades ago.

Kamali, previously senior VP of strategic development, is also a 20-year Viacom veteran. She has been instrumental in the company’s diversity efforts and its $250 million commitment to support production companies owned by BIPOC and women.

“Lance and Bahareh are consummate pros who bring a high level of expertise and experience, forging groundbreaking deals and partnerships that are instrumental to our success in this ever-evolving landscape,” said Nina Diaz, president of content and chief content officer for MTV Entertainment Group.