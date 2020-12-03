MTV Entertainment Commits $250 Million to BIPOC and Women

ViacomCBS’s MTV Entertainment Group said it is committed to spending $250 million over the next three years to support content created by production companies owned and operated by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and women.

MTV Entertainment Group is making an equity investment in third-party production ventures being formed by Lashan Browning and Adam Gonzalez. The prolific unscripted executives last year signed overall deals with MTV Studios, which brought them in house to pilot its initiative to incubate diverse production talent.

Formerly known as the ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth unit, MTV Entertainment – whose portfolio includes MTV and VH1 – will provide funding, production infrastructure, services and staff to foster new creative formats and ideas that will fuel the unscripted content needs of today and tomorrow.

Related: CBS Reveals Program to Increase Diversity Among Producers, Writers

“As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment. “Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”

Gonzalez first worked with Diaz on the show Mob Wives, which he executive produced. He also executive produced America's Next Top Model and VH1’s Teyana & Iman.

Browning began her career working for Spike Lee and went on to become an integral part of the start-up team for Oxygen. She EP’d the previous season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Cartel Crew.

The new initiatives come on the heels of MTV Entertainment's pledge to create 50 films with the First Time Directors Program for BIPOC and women filmmakers.

The company has also made executive producer deals with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, Idris Elba, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria, and their respective production companies.