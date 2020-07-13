CBS Reveals Program to Increase Diversity Among Producers, Writers

CBS will allocate a minimum of 25% of its future script development budgets to projects created or co-created by producers who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). The program starts with the 2021-2022 development season.

CBS also announced it is aiming for its writers’ rooms to be 40% BIPOC representation starting with the 2021-2022 season, and 50% for 2022-2023.

“While steady progress has been made in recent years both in front of and behind the camera, change needs to happen faster, especially with creators and leadership roles on the shows,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO for the CBS Entertainment Group. “As a network with ambitions to be a unifier and an agent of change at this important time, these new initiatives will help accelerate efforts to broaden our storytelling and make CBS programming even more diverse and inclusive.”