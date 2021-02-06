MTV to Air Documentary Focusing on Teen Mental Health

MTV in February will air a documentary that focuses on the experiences of young people who have considered suicide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documentary special, Each and Every Day, debuts Feb. 16 commercial free and features nine young people from diverse backgrounds sharing their personal stories in a conversation that goes deep into the fastest-growing epidemic among teens and young adults today, said MTV. In an August 2020 report, the Centers for Disease Control said that a quarter of young adults have seriously contemplated suicide during the pandemic.

The documentary, from filmmaker Alexandra Shiva, was created in partnership with the Jed Foundation and executive produced by Shelia Nevins.

See Also: MTV Names Christian Trimmer Head of Relaunched Books Unit