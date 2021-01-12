MTV Names Christian Trimmer Head of Relaunched Books Unit

MTV Entertainment Group said it is relaunching MTV Books and named Christian Trimmer to lead the unit.

MTV Books will work with Simon & Schuster, the publisher being sold by MTV parent ViacomCBS, to discover new voices and build up a young adult book-to-TV and film pipeline.

(Image credit: MTV)



Trimmer, who was editorial director at Henry Holt Books for Young Readers after serving as executive editor at Simon & Schuster, will report to Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for MTV Entertainment.

“With the relaunch of MTV Books, we have the opportunity to uncover new, cutting-edge voices and fast track their stories into series and TV movies,” said Diaz. “Christian has a keen eye for identifying some of the most pioneering authors of this generation and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

He will work with Meghan Hooper, executive VP and head of original movie and limited series at MTV Entertainment, to identify title for development and evaluating existing intellectual property to be reimagined as book projects.

"I could not be more excited to bring my skills as a book publisher and editor to MTV Entertainment,” said Trimmer. “Chris [McCarthy, head of MTV Entertainment] and Nina have built an incredible team, and I look forward to working with them and Meghan to develop stories that surprise and delight audiences."