Broadcasters Foundation Raises More Than $200,000 During Celebrity Golf Tournament

The Broadcasters Foundation of America raised more than $200,000 during its 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament, the organization said Tuesday.

The event, which took place Sept. 13 at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, featured 150-plus broadcasters and celebrities.

Funds raised during the event help broadcasters and their families who have experienced loss due to debilitating illness, accident, or catastrophe.

“The Celebrity Golf Tournament is one of our biggest annual fundraising events,” said Jim Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation, in a statement. “We had to cancel last year’s tournament due to the pandemic, and we are grateful to return this year and to have strong support from our sponsors and players. The money comes at a time when we are helping more broadcasters and their families than ever before. Our thanks also goes to everyone who has generously supported the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation with a donation.”

Also Read: Broadcasters Foundation Issues Appeal For Donations, Citing Pandemic

Participating celebrities included: John Anderson, ESPN Sports Center anchor; Chad Cascadden, NY Jets; Scott Brunner, NY Giants; Scott Burrell, Chicago Bulls NBA Champion; Jon Crispin, ESPN Commentator; Mike Eaves, ESPN Sports Center anchor; Jeff Feagles, NY Giants Super Bowl Champion; Rachel Grant, actress; Mike Grella, NY Red Bulls; Jane Hanson, host of New York Live NBC4; Rebecca Harlow, NFL Net, NBA-TV, MSG Net; Marc Kesteacher, ESPN NBA play by play voice; Otis Livingston, CBS 2 sports anchor; Ann Liguori, WFAN and CBS Sports; Rob Marciano, ABC News meteorologist; Sean McDonough, ESPN NHL; Bill Neil, NFL NY Giants & Green Bay Packers; CJ Papa, Fox News Channel anchor; Karl Ravech, ESPN Sports Center & Baseball Tonight; Jeremy Schaap, ESPN personality; Scott Shannon, WCBS-FM morning host; Jim Spanakel, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks; Wally Szczerbiak, NBA All-Star; Tim Welsh, ESPN college basketball analyst; Trey Wingo, Football Network host and commentator. LPGA pros Liz Caron and Ellen Ceresko also attended for the contest holes.

A 501(c)3 Public Charity, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has distributed millions of dollars over the years to broadcasters in need.