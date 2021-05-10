Broadcasters Foundation Issues Appeal For Donations, Citing Pandemic

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is seeking donations to counter the loss of funds from major fundraising events that were canceled due to the pandemic. A 501(c)3 charity, the Broadcasters Foundation is dedicated exclusively to providing financial aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by debilitating illness, accident, or catastrophe.

“In its more than 70 years of existence, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided financial assistance to every broadcaster who qualified, and we want to continue that track record,” Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, said in a statement. “These men and women are our colleagues, and unthinkable tragedy has left them unable to work. We cannot turn our backs on them.”

The Celebrity Golf Tournament, the Golden Mike Award and the Philip J. Lombardo Charity Golf Tournament were all canceled.

BFOA said personal and corporate donations can be made by visiting www.broadcastersfoundation.org/donate .

“We’re asking everyone who is able to make a donation to please do so now,” BFOA president Jim Thompson said.

Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $13 million to broadcasters in need. The amount given in grants has grown steadily (see chart).