Broadcasters Foundation Launches Year-End Charity Effort

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual giving campaign, appealing to those in the industry for tax-deductible personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative.

The campaign comes as more broadcasters than ever are reaching out for monthly or emergency relief. This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.7 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants. Monthly grants have increased over 79% since 2016, and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $13 million to broadcasters in need.

ALSO READ: Broadcasters Foundation Offers COVID-19 Emergency Grants

“We have seen requests for assistance escalate at a significant rate over the past several years,” Broadcasters Foundation president Jim Thompson said in a statement. “I ask every broadcaster to consider a tax-deductible contribution to help us continue our mission of providing aid to colleagues who are desperate and in dire need.”

Since its inception, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org, or go to broadcastersfoundation.org.