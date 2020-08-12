BFOA Cancels Celebrity Golf Tournament

The Broadcasters Foundation of America said it has canceled an upcoming celebrity golf tournament fundraiser due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has launched a plea for donations.

The tournament had been slated for Sept. 21. The charity for broadcasters in need earlier canceled the Philip J. Lombardo Golf Tournament, usually held in conjunction with the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The two fundraisers, along with smaller events, generate over $450,000 a year. To counter the losses, the Broadcasters Foundation has launched a plea for donations.

“Our colleagues who find themselves in acute need due to a debilitating illness or accident need our help,” stated Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman. “This year, we are helping more broadcasters than ever before, and it’s imperative that we continue to do so. We cannot turn our backs on our colleagues.”

“We have three major fundraisers a year, and the golf tournaments are two of them,” Jim Thompson, the foundation president, added. “Our grant recipients worked in radio or television stations in markets across America. I ask everyone whose career is built on broadcasting to consider donating to help offset the losses of our cancelled fundraising events.”