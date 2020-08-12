BFOA Cancels Celebrity Golf Tournament
By B&C Staff
Broadcaster-aid charity asks for donations in lieu of key fundraisers
The Broadcasters Foundation of America said it has canceled an upcoming celebrity golf tournament fundraiser due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has launched a plea for donations.
The tournament had been slated for Sept. 21. The charity for broadcasters in need earlier canceled the Philip J. Lombardo Golf Tournament, usually held in conjunction with the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The two fundraisers, along with smaller events, generate over $450,000 a year. To counter the losses, the Broadcasters Foundation has launched a plea for donations.
“Our colleagues who find themselves in acute need due to a debilitating illness or accident need our help,” stated Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman. “This year, we are helping more broadcasters than ever before, and it’s imperative that we continue to do so. We cannot turn our backs on our colleagues.”
“We have three major fundraisers a year, and the golf tournaments are two of them,” Jim Thompson, the foundation president, added. “Our grant recipients worked in radio or television stations in markets across America. I ask everyone whose career is built on broadcasting to consider donating to help offset the losses of our cancelled fundraising events.”
Broadcasters interested in making a donation or in learning more about the Broadcasters Foundation of America can visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or contact the Broadcasters Foundation directly at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.