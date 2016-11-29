Broadcasters Foundation Names CMG's Bill Hoffman Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Cox Media Group president Bill Hoffman the recipient of its 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hoffman will receive the award at the foundation’s annual Golden Mike Awards Dinner, scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith’s Local Media Group, will also be honored that night, when the foundation presents him its Golden Mike Award.

Hoffman, who is retiring at the end of this year, has spent 38 years with Cox, which he joined as a TeleRep account executive in 1979. Before assuming his current position in 2013, Hoffman was the company’s executive VP of broadcast.

The group’s Kim Guthrie, currently executive VP of national ad platforms and president of Cox Reps, will assume Hoffman's job.

The Golden Mike dinner is a major fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation. The organization provides financial assistance to TV and radio broadcasters in acute need.