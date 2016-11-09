Meredith's Karpowicz Named Golden Mike Award Winner

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith’s Local Media Group, winner of the organization’s annual Golden Mike Award.

“Paul is an industry leader who has given back to the broadcast community through his dedication and service,” said foundation chairman Dan Mason. "A tireless champion of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, Paul’s contributions have advanced our goal of providing important aid to our colleagues. We are proud to recognize him."

Under Karpowicz, Meredith has increased its television footprint to 17 owned or operated television stations reaching more than 11% of U.S. households. Prior to joining Meredith in 2005, Karpowicz spent more than 20 years at LIN.

Karpowicz will be formally recognized at a black-tie fundraiser benefiting the foundation on Feb. 27 at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy.