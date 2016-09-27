Kim Guthrie Named Cox Media Group President

Cox Media Group vet Kim Guthrie will replace Bill Hoffman as the company’s president when he retires at the end of the year, the company announced.

Guthrie is currently the group’s executive VP of national ad platforms and president of Cox Reps. She also oversees Videa, the sales automation system designed to simplify the buying and selling of television advertising

“Kim has been with Cox for nearly 20 years and is an inspirational leader who has helped our media properties transform,” said Cox Enterprises president and CEO John Dyer. “She played a key role in the successful creation of Cox Media Group in 2008 and has been recognized as one of the media industry’s most influential leaders. She is a natural fit to ensure Cox Media Group continues to deliver innovative products and compelling news content.”

Hoffman’s retirement will cap his 38-year career with Cox, which he joined as a TeleRep account executive in 1979. Before assuming his current position in 2013, Hoffman was the company’s executive VP of broadcast.