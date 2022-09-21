Broadcasters Foundation Launches TV Giving Day

The Broadcasters Foundation of America launches TV Giving Day Thursday, Sept. 22. The foundation calls it “a day to come together as one community to support television professionals across every position in need of financial assistance due to a critical illness, accident, or disaster.” The Broadcasters Foundation helps TV and radio professionals in dire circumstances. Last year, it awarded nearly $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants.

“We need to make sure everyone working in television stations across America is aware of what we do,” said Tim McCarthy, co-president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “It’s a tragedy to think that one of our colleagues might qualify for aid but they don’t apply because they don’t know about us. We’re asking everyone who works in television to spread the word, especially if they know someone who we might be able to help.”

The Broadcasters Foundation is encouraging TV groups and stations to implement employee donation drives in support of TV Giving Day. Some media companies are already on board, including Hearst, the NBC-owned stations and the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB).

“We’re very grateful to the broadcast radio companies that have joined us in support of TV Giving Day. To date, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided financial assistance to every television broadcaster who qualified, and that is a track record we aim to maintain,” added McCarthy. “The requests for aid continue to increase exponentially every year. We’re asking everyone who works in TV to consider a donation of any size on TV Giving Day and help us help those in our industry who need it most.” ■