Broadcast Nets Show Gains in Ad Impressions Despite Strikes, iSpot Study Finds

By
( )
published

Ad loads fell 2% at Big 4

Taysom Hill (7) of the New Orleans Saints during a Monday Night Football game
"Monday Night Football' gave ABC a boost. (Image credit: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

Despite strikes that wiped out original programming last season and a narrative about viewers streaming more and watching less linear TV, the big broadcast networks largest retained their reach, according to a report from measurement and analytics company iSpot.tv.

Ad impressions for national linear TV networks were down 1.2% during the broadcast season, but the Big Four registered a 6.2% increase in impressions, iSpot said.

There was also a disparity between all of national linear and the Big Four — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — in terms of ad loads.

The Big Four networks aired 2% fewer ads over the course of the season, while across all of national linear TV, ad loads increased 2%.

For all the talk of declines in TV viewership, the broadcast networks have found a way to hold and even grow linear ad audiences without increasing ad loads — all while growing streaming behaviors,” iSpot executive VP, media partnerships Stuart Schwartzapfel said.

ISpot.tv Impressions

(Image credit: iSpot.tv)

“It's not a surprise networks continue to deliver so much reach, but seeing just how resilient some of these networks are during such an era of fragmentation is a testament to the power of TV, especially in perishable formats such as sports, news and talk shows,” Schwartzapfel said.

Among the individual networks:

ABC

ABC generated 313.1 billion TV impressions, up 14% and 113 billion impressions in primetime, up 28%.

It showed 2.1% more ads in primetime, but 6.8% fewer overall.

iSpot said much of ABC’s gains came from putting more sports in primetime, most importantly simulcasting ESPN’s Monday Night Football games on ABC. The NFL represented 8.6% of ABC’s ad impressions. College football represented 9.4% of impressions.

CBS

With the Super Bowl, CBS’s TV ad impressions were up 11% to 367.5 billion, with primetime impressions up 8.4% to 104.1billion.

In addition to the Super Bowl, CBS registered a 62% increase in college football as the network moved from showing SEC games to a Big Ten package. (Last season was CBS’s last with the SEC and the start of a multiyear deal with the Big Ten.) The NFL still represented 16.6% of CBS’s ad impressions.

CBS raised the number of ads it aired by 3.4%, with a 5.2% increase in primetime.

NBC

NBC racked up 253.7 billion impressions, down 2.9% overall, while primetime was down just 0.8% to 109.8 billion impressions.

NBC reduced its ad load, airing 8.5% fewer ads overall and 2.6% fewer ads in primetime.

Sunday Night Football was NBC’s top show, delivering 16.3% of its impressions. That was up 6.5% despite reduced ad load in NFL games, according to iSpot.

NBC lost impressions during the Today show and daytime programming, iSpot said.

Fox

Fox ad impressions fell 4% to 133.1 billion during the past season, with primetime impressions down 4.2% to 43.9 billion.

Overall, the network showed 6% more ads, while in primetime the number of ads was down 0.1%

More than half of Fox’s ad impressions came in sports, with the NFL accounting for 37.6% of them. Fox’s other top shows in terms of ad impressions were college football, Major League Baseball, WWE Friday Night Smackdown and men’s college basketball.

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.