NBC’s `Sunday Night Football’ Repeats As TV's Most Watched Sports Event: The Week in Sports Ratings

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Baseball playoffs dominate non-football viewership

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

NBC’s October 8 Sunday Night Football telecast was the most-watched sports event for the second week in a row, while Major League Baseball playoff telecasts topped non-football viewership.

NBC’s telecast of the San Francisco 49ers' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys  averaged 24.28 million viewers for the week of October 2-8, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. Overall, NFL games secured the top five most-watched sports events for the week. 

ABC’s October 7 Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns telecast drew 7.30 million viewers to finish as the top-rated college football game. 

Baseball postseason game telecasts secured the top five non-football audiences, led by TBS’s October 7 telecast of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves National League Divisional Series opening game. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Live Sports Events, October 2-8
Date Event NetworkViewership
October 8 Sunday Night Football NBC24.28 million
October 8 CBS NFL Football (late window) CBS 23.13 million
October 8 Fox NFL Football (early window) Fox 16.80 million
October 8 CBS NFL Football (early window) CBS 12.62 million
October 5 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 11.71 million
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Live Sports Events (Non-Football), October 2-8
DateEvent NetworkViewership
October 7 MLB NL Division Series TBS 3.31 million
October 4 MLB Wild Card Series ESPN 3.23 million
October 3 MLB Wild Card Series ESPN 2.98 million
October 8 MLB AL Division Series FS1 2.28 million
October 8 NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2.28 million
