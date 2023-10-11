NBC’s `Sunday Night Football’ Repeats As TV's Most Watched Sports Event: The Week in Sports Ratings

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023

NBC’s October 8 Sunday Night Football telecast was the most-watched sports event for the second week in a row, while Major League Baseball playoff telecasts topped non-football viewership.

NBC’s telecast of the San Francisco 49ers' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys averaged 24.28 million viewers for the week of October 2-8, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. Overall, NFL games secured the top five most-watched sports events for the week.

ABC’s October 7 Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns telecast drew 7.30 million viewers to finish as the top-rated college football game.

Baseball postseason game telecasts secured the top five non-football audiences, led by TBS’s October 7 telecast of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves National League Divisional Series opening game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, October 2-8 Date Event Network Viewership October 8 Sunday Night Football NBC 24.28 million October 8 CBS NFL Football (late window) CBS 23.13 million October 8 Fox NFL Football (early window) Fox 16.80 million October 8 CBS NFL Football (early window) CBS 12.62 million October 5 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 11.71 million