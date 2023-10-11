NBC’s `Sunday Night Football’ Repeats As TV's Most Watched Sports Event: The Week in Sports Ratings
Baseball playoffs dominate non-football viewership
NBC’s October 8 Sunday Night Football telecast was the most-watched sports event for the second week in a row, while Major League Baseball playoff telecasts topped non-football viewership.
NBC’s telecast of the San Francisco 49ers' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys averaged 24.28 million viewers for the week of October 2-8, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. Overall, NFL games secured the top five most-watched sports events for the week.
ABC’s October 7 Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns telecast drew 7.30 million viewers to finish as the top-rated college football game.
Baseball postseason game telecasts secured the top five non-football audiences, led by TBS’s October 7 telecast of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves National League Divisional Series opening game.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 8
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|24.28 million
|October 8
|CBS NFL Football (late window)
|CBS
|23.13 million
|October 8
|Fox NFL Football (early window)
|Fox
|16.80 million
|October 8
|CBS NFL Football (early window)
|CBS
|12.62 million
|October 5
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|11.71 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 7
|MLB NL Division Series
|TBS
|3.31 million
|October 4
|MLB Wild Card Series
|ESPN
|3.23 million
|October 3
|MLB Wild Card Series
|ESPN
|2.98 million
|October 8
|MLB AL Division Series
|FS1
|2.28 million
|October 8
|NASCAR Cup Series
|NBC
|2.28 million
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid