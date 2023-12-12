BritBox Taps Nimesh Kataria As CFO, Creates Global Editorial Team

BritBox International said it named a new chief financial officer and created a global editorial team.

The new CFO will be Nimesh Kataria, effective April 2024. Kataria had been group VP finance, international sport, at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The new editorial team will be headed by New York-based Robert Schildhouse, general manager of BritBox North America, and London-based Kerry Ball, who becomes chief commercial and strategy officer. Shildhouse will be responsible for editorial and programming strategy.

Alana McGaughey (Image credit: BritBox)

BritBox also named Alana McGaughey VP global PR and comms. McGaughey had been with Netflix.

“Bringing executives of the caliber of Nimesh and Alana onto the fantastic BritBox leadership team is testimony to the exciting mission and results we’re achieving,” said BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan.

“They bring a wealth of global streaming and content experience to us and join a business that has a unique clarity and model in today’s landscape. I can’t wait for them to unleash their ideas and energy onto our business and our ‘make it happen’ culture,” Sakaan said. “With these new appointments, together with Robert and Kerry who have already made a significant contribution to the success of the service in their expanded roles, we are building a powerhouse of a senior leadership team that will equip us to take BritBox into the next stage of its growth and success story.”