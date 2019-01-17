BritBox Claims More Than 500,000 Streaming Subs

Britbox, the streaming service featuring British television, said it has surpassed 500,000 subscribers.

The service, launched in March 2017 by BBC Studios and ITV, says its core audience is women age 45 and over who live in the south and midwest and are Anglophiles.

AMC Networks is an investor in BritBox.

BritBox costs $6.99 a ,month or $69.99 a year. It runs on Roku, Apple TV, IOs and Android devices and Chromecast.

“We knew that our special sauce of combining our ‘Now’ feature of near live television, with the best British TV programming would make this a must-have service," said Soumya Sriraman, president of BritBox. "British content is as popular as ever, and we are doubling down by making amazing series accessible while continuing to build our ever-growing community around desirable content.”

Since launching in the U.S, BritBox has exclusively premiered current seasons of Vera, starring actress Brenda Blethyn, Maigret, starring Rowan Atkinson, Hold the Sunset, starring John Cleese, and Bliss starring Heather Graham. It also premiered its first original commission, Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, in July of 2018, reviving the franchise,

Many of BritBox’s hit series are available within hours of their UK broadcast with the service’s Now”feature including the UK’s highest-rated soaps - EastEnders,Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Casualty, and Holby City - and dramas - Silent Witness, Little Boy Blue, Three Girls, and Cold Feet.