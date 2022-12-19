Brit Game Show ‘The Wheel’ On NBC For Next Two Weeks

Game show The Wheel debuts on NBC December 19. It’s a U.K. format and a U.K. comedian, Michael McIntyre, hosts. Celebrity guests lined up to play include Taye Diggs, Tony Hawk and Debbie Gibson.

The show runs nightly for two weeks. Episodes air on weeknights at 10 p.m. ET/PT for the first week, and at 8 p.m. for week two.

Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hour-long episode follows six celebrity guests spinning the giant wheel and supporting contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing.

The celeb lineup also includes Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, Bre-Z, Jaime Camil, Christine Chiu, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra, Cat Cora, Victor Cruz, Ester Dean, Russell Dickerson, Sheila E., Shawn Johnson East, Josh Flagg, Kate Flannery, Vivica A. Fox, Todrick Hall, Matt Iseman, JoJo, Chris Kattan, Steve Kornacki, Ricki Lake, Lyric Lewis, Loni Love, Judge Greg Mathis, Mark McGrath, Chrissy Metz, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Terrell Owens, Kyla Pratt, Christina Ricci, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Captain Lee Rosbach, Jalen Rose, Sanya Richards Ross, Amber Ruffin, Mark Sanchez, Tori Spelling, Curtis Stone, Raven-Symone, Jackie Tohn, Bruno Tonioli, John Urschel, Buddy Valastro, Kym Whitley, Justin Willman, Carnie Wilson and Captain Sandy Yawn.

The premiere features Cora, McGrath, Hall, Kornacki, Ricci and Ruffin.

The Wheel is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment and Hungry McBear. The series was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who executive produce alongside Jeff Apploff, Noah Bonnett, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen. ■