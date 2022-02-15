‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ To Return to NBCU’s Peacock on February 25

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock announced that The Amber Ruffin Show will be coming back with original episodes starting February 25.

The late-night show stars Late Show with Seth Meyers writer and performer Amber Ruffin.

“We are so excited to be back with all new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show! Each show is a new reason to be grateful and have a margarita,” said Ruffin.

Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Tarik Davis serves as the announcer for the series.

Writers for the show include Jenny Hagel (head writer), Amber Ruffin, Corin Wells, Ian Morgan, Nnamdi Ngwe, Mike Poole, Patrick Rowland, Zackery Stephens, Michael Harriot, Erica Buddington & Jill Twiss.

All episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show are streaming on Peacock. ■