Peacock Renews ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’
Streaming service to debut second season of talk show on Oct. 8
Peacock has renewed its talk show series The Amber Ruffin Show for a second season.
The Emmy-nominated series, which concludes its first season on Sept. 17, will return to Peacock for its sophomore campaign on Oct. 8 with weekly Friday episodes, said the streaming service.
Ruffin, a writer and performer for NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers -- the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. -- stars and serves as executive producer of the series along with Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.
"We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season," said Ruffin in a statement. "Margaritas for everyone!"
