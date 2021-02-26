Seth Meyers Signs With NBC to Host ‘Late Night’ Through 2025

Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, has renewed his deal with NBC to host the program through 2025. In addition, Meyers’ and Mike Shoemaker’s production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, has an overall deal with Universal Studio Group through 2025.

“Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night,” said Katie Hockmeyer, executive VP, late night programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “His ‘Closer Look’ segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever.”

Also Read: Peacock Announces Unscripted Andy Cohen Show, Michael Phelps Docuseries

Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produces A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show, both streaming on Peacock.

Late Night has been nominated for an Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety series the last four years.