Peacock Announces Unscripted Andy Cohen Show, Michael Phelps Docuseries

Peacock shared programming plans at its TCA press tour event. Unscripted series Ex Rated has been picked up, with Andy Cohen hosting and executive producing. Real Housewives of Miami is in development. Peacock is on board with a Craig Robinson comedy project, and with Bust Down, a Lorne Michaels comedy starring Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman.

Peacock also announced true-crime docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise and sports series Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More.

“Peacock is committed to expanding the breadth and depth of our content and pushing the boundaries of compelling storytelling across genres,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “I am excited to unveil a dynamic slate of new programming that truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of comedy, reality, true crime or sports.”

Ex Rated explores single people who send “exit surveys” to their previous partners to see why the relationship did not work. Eric Pankowski will be showrunner and executive producer. BBC Studios is producing.

The Real Housewives of Miami is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green the executive producers. Andy Cohen will also executive produce.

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of the Craig Robinson project, which it calls “a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream,” and “hunting really big snakes.” Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici will produce.

Bust Down features four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America, attempting to find self-worth in their bad ideas. Six episodes were ordered.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise “tells the chilling story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day,” said Peacock.

It premieres March 25, when all six episodes drop.

Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More is about the swimming great. Told in three parts, Phelps looks back on his career. NBC Sports produces.

Peacock also mentioned that Amber Ruffin, host of The Amber Ruffin Show, has been named to the 2021 Time100 Next list.