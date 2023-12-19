Brightcove Puts 3 Execs in New C-Suite Positions
Kathy Klingler, Jim Norton join company; David Beck gets expanded role
Streaming tech company Brightcove said it expanded its C-Suite, hiring Kathy Klingler as chief marketing officer and Jim Norton as chief revenue officer, while elevating David Beck to chief operating officer.
Klingler joins Brightcove from Rapid7, where she was chief marketing and experience officer. In her new post, Klingler will be responsible for developing and executing a global marketing strategy.
Norton was previously CRO for Flowcode. He will be responsible for Brightcove’s revenue organization including managing sales and customer success.
Beck has been chief strategy and corporate development officer, as well as interim CMO.
All three execs report to CEO Marc DeBevoise.
“With the addition of Kathy and Jim and the evolution of David’s role, our world-class executive leadership team is poised to continue to deliver for our global customer base and drive innovation across our business,” DeBevoise said. “Each of them brings an invaluable skill set from across the media, enterprise and SaaS industries that will play a key role in our continued growth and further establish Brightcove as the world's most trusted streaming technology company.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Scott Lehane