David Beck Joins Brightcove as Top Strategy, Development Exec
By Jon Lafayette published
Joins new CEO Marc DeBevoise at streaming platform
David Beck, who has held senior digital posts at several major media companies, was named chief strategy and corporate development officer, a new position, at streaming company Brightcove.
Beck will work with recently named CEO Marc DeBevoise, previously with CBS Interactive, as Brightcove looks to enhance its current offerings and create opportunities to expand its business.
“We are excited to bolster our executive team with the appointment of David Beck,” said DeBevoise. “David is an exceptional strategist and operator with deep industry experience and a proven track record of architecting innovative strategies and initiatives for world-class companies and brands. I’m excited to get to work with David and have him help us realize our vision and crystalize our continued growth strategy.”
Most recently, Beck was executive VP, head of content strategy and business operations at AMC Networks. Before that he was executive VP, corporate strategy & Operations at WarnerMedia and chief strategy officer for TNT & TBS. He was a co-founder of Brave Ventures, which was acquired by Turner, and head of social media for Univision.
“Brightcove is an innovator and trailblazer in the video communications space, and I’m both energized and honored to join the company at such an exciting time,” said Beck. “With a new CEO developing a focused vision, a fantastic team with building enthusiasm and ready to act, and a best in class technology platform to build on, I am incredibly excited to go after the opportunities ahead of us.”■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.