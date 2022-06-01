David Beck Joins Brightcove as Top Strategy, Development Exec

David Beck, who has held senior digital posts at several major media companies, was named chief strategy and corporate development officer, a new position, at streaming company Brightcove.

Beck will work with recently named CEO Marc DeBevoise, previously with CBS Interactive, as Brightcove looks to enhance its current offerings and create opportunities to expand its business.

“We are excited to bolster our executive team with the appointment of David Beck,” said DeBevoise. “David is an exceptional strategist and operator with deep industry experience and a proven track record of architecting innovative strategies and initiatives for world-class companies and brands. I’m excited to get to work with David and have him help us realize our vision and crystalize our continued growth strategy.”

Most recently, Beck was executive VP, head of content strategy and business operations at AMC Networks. Before that he was executive VP, corporate strategy & Operations at WarnerMedia and chief strategy officer for TNT & TBS. He was a co-founder of Brave Ventures, which was acquired by Turner, and head of social media for Univision.

“Brightcove is an innovator and trailblazer in the video communications space, and I’m both energized and honored to join the company at such an exciting time,” said Beck. “With a new CEO developing a focused vision, a fantastic team with building enthusiasm and ready to act, and a best in class technology platform to build on, I am incredibly excited to go after the opportunities ahead of us.”■