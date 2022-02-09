Brightcove Names Former CBS Exec Marc DeBevoise as CEO

Brightcove said it appointed Marc DeBevoise as CEO, effective March 28.

DeBevoise, who was previously chief digital officer at ViacomCBS, is succeeding Jeff Ray, who is retiring.

“Marc is an impressive, talented leader who has extensive experience managing large, diverse teams and positioning them for outsized growth and innovation, '' said Deb Besemer, chair of the Brightcove Board. “His successful tenure as CDO of ViacomCBS and CEO of CBS Interactive, responsible for developing a rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar digital and streaming business, makes him a compelling choice to lead Brightcove. Our team and customers will benefit greatly from Marc’s experience.”

In addition to serving as chief digital officer of ViacomCBS, DeBevoise was CEO and president of CBS Interactive and held senior posts at Starz and NBCUniversal.

“We are still in the early days of the streaming video and device revolutions, especially in terms of enterprise adoption. Brightcove enables any enterprise, brand, media entity, or content creator to create and distribute content on their own terms and capture their own streaming future," said DeBevoise.

"There is simply no better time to be a distributed, agnostic, video platform,“ DeBevoise said. “Brightcove is known for delivering world class scalability, security, and reliability, all requirements to deliver exceptional value to customers. I am thrilled to be joining this talented team and look forward to delivering even more innovation for our customers and their audiences.”

DeBevoise will also be joining Brightcove’s board of directors, while Ray will be stepping down as a director.

“During his tenure Jeff Ray led a talented team to bring Brightcove to profitability, growth and a strong technology foundation for the future. On behalf of the board and everyone at Brightcove, we thank Jeff Ray for his leadership over the past four years and we wish him all the best in his retirement.” said Besemer. ■