Brian Joyce Named GM AT KMGH-TV In Denver

The E.W. Scripps Co. appointed Brian Joyce as VP and general manager of KMGH-TV, Denver, effective May 8.

Joyce is VP and general manager of Scripps’ KPAX-TV in Missoula, Montana. He was with KMGH for 2 years as senior director of sales before moving to Missoula.

He succeeds Dean Littleton, who was promoted to senior VP of Local Media for Scripps.

“Brian is a newsroom leader with the proven ability to drive meaningful results for station audiences and advertisers while also developing a team culture of empathy and inclusiveness,” said Littleton. “He understands the Denver community well through his experience serving it with on-air and sales roles, and I know he’ll be a terrific leader to the Denver7 teams. His career growth across several Scripps stations is a great example of the commitment Scripps is making to employee development and leadership.”

Early in his career, Joyce was sports director at KYTX-TV in Tyler, Texas. Later he was a sports reporter and anchor for KUSA in Denver. He became a station executive with London Broadcasting Co. before taking on sales roles at Tegna, Raycom and Scripps’ KGUN-TV in Tucson, Ariz..

“I’m proud of the work our team at KPAX has accomplished over the last two years, and I know they’ll continue to serve the Western Montana communities well,” said Joyce. “As I return to KMGH, I'm looking forward to learning from the Denver7 team as we explore new ways to connect our audiences with the news and information they need to be informed and engaged.”