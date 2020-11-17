Scripps Names Joyce GM For KPAX-TV in Missoula

The E.W. Scripps Co. promoted Brian Joyce to VP and general manager of KPAX-TV in Missoula, Montana, effective Dec. 14.

Joyce, most recently director of sales at Scripps’ Denver station KMGH-TV, succeeds Bob Hermes, who is retiring after 40 years in broadcasting, the last 33 at KPAX.

“Throughout his career in broadcasting, Brian has accumulated an impressive range of experience across news programming and sales leadership,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “He’s been an exceptional leader during his time at Scripps, and we’re confident his experience will help drive continued growth for the KPAX team and will serve the greater Missoula and Western Montana community well.”

Joyce launched his broadcast career in Texas as a sports journalist for KETK in Tyler before moving into sports director roles at KBTV in Beaumont and KYTX in Tyler. He joined Scripps four year ago, working in sales posts at KGUN and KWBA, the Scripps stations in Tucson.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my Scripps career with KPAX’s dedicated team of people as we work together to serve Missoula with the quality journalism and community involvement our audiences have come to expect from Scripps,” said Joyce.