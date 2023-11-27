Brhett Vickery Joins WGN as ‘Morning News’ Traffic Reporter
Moves to Chicago from WITI Milwaukee
Nexstar Media Group’s WGN Chicago, said it hired Brhett Vickery, who will appear as a traffic reporter on the WGN Morning News starting December 11.
Vickery, a native of Chicago suburb Homer Glen, had been a reporter at WITI Milwaukee and replaces Sara Jindra, who is now co-host of WGN’s new afternoon show Spotlight Chicago.
“With her background in morning news and versatility in reporting, we’re excited to welcome Brhett to our ‘must watch’ WGN Morning News,” news director Dominick Stasi said. “Brhett has a passion for helping others and will help our morning viewers as they get out the door.”
Before joining WITI, Vickery was a multimedia journalist at WSET Lynchburg, Virginia. She started her TV career as an intern at NBC Sports Chicago.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid