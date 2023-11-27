Brhett Vickery Joins WGN as ‘Morning News’ Traffic Reporter

Nexstar Media Group’s WGN Chicago, said it hired Brhett Vickery, who will appear as a traffic reporter on the WGN Morning News starting December 11.

Vickery, a native of Chicago suburb Homer Glen, had been a reporter at WITI Milwaukee and replaces Sara Jindra, who is now co-host of WGN’s new afternoon show Spotlight Chicago.

“With her background in morning news and versatility in reporting, we’re excited to welcome Brhett to our ‘must watch’ WGN Morning News,” news director Dominick Stasi said. “Brhett has a passion for helping others and will help our morning viewers as they get out the door.”

Before joining WITI, Vickery was a multimedia journalist at WSET Lynchburg, Virginia. She started her TV career as an intern at NBC Sports Chicago.