Bravo’s 'Watch What Happens Live' to Get Summer Test Run

Fox, Sinclair and other stations are giving Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, starring Andy Cohen, a test run this summer, said NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution on Wednesday.

The show, which airs live on Bravo each weeknight, will be repeated the next day in broadcast syndication. The test runs on select stations from June 26 through July 21. The 30-minute show will air in a combination of daytime, evening and late-night time periods.



"We think that Andy’s brand of celebrity-fun-based talk will resonate with the broadcast audience and the station community has enthusiastically signed on for this summer test,” said George Cheeks, president, business operations and late night, NBC Entertainment, in a statement.



While off-cable shows typically have not done well on broadcast, the summer look at Watch What Happens Live could also serve as a talent test for Cohen, who is considered a contender to have his own daytime talk show produced by NBCUniversal.

Fox this summer is also testing iWitness, a game show created by Judge Judy Sheindlin and produced by Debmar-Mercury and FremantleMedia North America, for six weeks on select stations.



Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Cohen serving as executive producers.

