PPI's 'Cityline' to Launch This Fall on Hearst, Graham, Weigel Stations

Stations from the Hearst, Graham and Weigel station groups will launch PPI Releasing’s Cityline this fall, the company said Wednesday.

“At a time of change in daytime television, Cityline offers value, stability and a proven track record,” said PPI principal Ritch Colbert in a statement. “We are grateful to have these renowned broadcasters make such a vote of confidence in our show.”



Stations can acquire the one-hour lifestyle talker on an all-cash, no barter basis with 200 episodes available at launch.



Produced by Canada’s Rogers Media, Cityline features host Tracy Moore talking about such lifestyle issues as fashion, food, entertaining, health, beauty, home design and gardening.

