Brandi Cummings Promoted to Morning Anchor at KCRA Sacramento

Brandi Cummings has been promoted to morning anchor at KCRA Sacramento. She joins Ty Steele as co-anchor on KCRA 3 News on My58 at 7 and 8 a.m., and is on the KCRA 3 program 4-7 a.m. with Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Teo Torres, Tamara Berg and Melanie Hunter.

Cummings had been weekend anchor while reporting for the early evening newscasts.

Hearst Television owns KCRA and sister station KQCA, a MyNetworkTV affiliate, in DMA No. 20.

“Brandi is committed to showcasing our community and helping our viewers get the best information each day,” said KCRA 3 News Director Derek Schnell. “It’s exciting to see a talented journalist take on an even bigger role on our team and I know viewers will enjoy waking up with Brandi.”

Prior to arriving in Sacramento, Cummings worked at WAVY Norfolk, WTOC Savannah and WIS Columbia (SC), among other stations.

“We’re proud to add a valuable female voice to the KCRA 3 anchor desk each morning,” said KCRA-KQCA President and General Manager Ariel Roblin. “Brandi has already proven to be an outstanding journalist and member of our news team.” ■