Boyle Named Senior VP for Production at Discovery

Discovery Channel promoted Joseph Boyle to senior VP, production and development.

Boyle, who had been VP of production and development, will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual.

Since joining Discovery in 2013, he has helped shepherd series including Deadliest Catch, Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL.

“Joe has a passion for telling stories and an incredible creative vision. He has not only cultivated new programs for the network but has re-invigorated many of our longest-running hit series. I’m excited to have him continue to be a vital part of the senior team,” Daniels said.

Before joining Discovery, Boyle was a showrunner overseeing productions for Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, History and Syfy.