Boyle Rejoins Discovery as Senior VP Development

Sean Boyle is returning to Discovery Channel as senior VP of development.

Boyle, who had been VP of development at History, will report to Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, discovery & factual and be based in Los Angeles.

“Sean knows what it takes to create successful and truly buzz-worthy programming,” Daniels said. "His experience in growing and broadening an audience, along with his knowledge of Discovery, make him the perfect choice as Discovery continues to build an even greater slate of programs for on-air and multiplatform.”

Before joining History, Boyle was VP of development for Discovery. He was responsible for greenlighting series including Fast N’ Loud and Street Outlaws. Previously he was executive producer and senior director of production and development at VH1.