Discovery Taps Vikki Neil to Head Digital Studios Group

Discovery Inc. said it has formed a newly expanded hub for digital and social video content creation, aimed at beefing up its global websites, social media, TV Everywhere and direct-to-consumer businesses called the Discovery Studios Group. DSG will be headed by newly promoted EVP and general manager Vikki Neil, who will continue to report to chief lifestyle brands officer Kathleen Finch.

“Vikki has played a vital role for many years in the growth of our lifestyle brands’ digital and social engines, and has driven tremendous value for superfans, partners and clients,” Finch said in a statement. “Top quality digital content is invaluable for strengthening brands and attracting future audiences, and I look forward to Vikki’s leadership of the expanded Digital Studios Group in support of even more brands at the new Discovery.”

The Digital Studios Group will serve as a one-stop shop for creative and branded content for Discovery sites and social channels, and will work closely with the company’s TVE and direct-to-consumer businesses, led by recently named CEO of direct-to-consumer, Peter Faricy.

The group will continue business responsibility for the Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel and TLC sites and social platforms, while expanding into content responsibility for other brands, digital branded entertainment content and digital creative and audience support to the company’s U.S. Ad Sales division. Neil’s team will utilize scale and efficiencies to build compelling content across Discovery brands around the world.

“This is such an exciting time in our industry,” Neil said in a statement. “I’m proud to have the chance to work with terrific people and beloved brands and bring Discovery to life in new ways for digital audiences around the world.”

Prior to this expanded role, Neil served as senior vice president and general manager of Scripps Lifestyle Studios, the digital division of Scripps Networks Interactive. She also played a pivotal role launching Genius Kitchen, the company’s first food and pop culture-focused OTT platform, and acquiring Spoon University, the food-focused media company aimed at college students.

Before leading the Scripps Lifestyle Studios, Neil spent several years overseeing the E.W. Scripps digital classified products for newspapers and launched the first digital newsroom experiences for local digital TV stations, and previously held roles at Disney’s media group, focusing on digital product development for ESPN.com and ABCNews.com.