Bounce To Air Documentary on Police and the Black Community

Bounce, the digital multicast network aimed at African-Americans, plans to air an original documentary looking at the relationship between the police and the Black community.

The one-hour program, Protect or Neglect, will premiere on Bounce on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The Bounce original documentary will be available on its subscription streaming service Brown Sugar starting Oct. 28.

“The deaths of Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Breanna Taylor, George Floyd and too many others have drawn worldwide attention, and the powerful voice of the Black Lives Matter movement has sparked a global conversation on the subject of the treatment and value of Black people in America,” said Bounce general manager Cheryle Harrison. “Bounce plays an important role in the Black community, and Protect or Neglect was produced to amplify this discussion and let voices be heard.”

Protect or Neglect features interviews with Cedric the Entertainer and his daughter Lucky Kyles, activist Stacey Abrams, retired Los Angeles Police Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey, producer Royale Watkins and Deji LaRay and Thomas Q Jones of Johnson, the Bounce series.

Bounce is part of E.W. Scripps, and can be seen over-the-air, via cable, on Dish Network and over-the top on Roku and mobile devices.