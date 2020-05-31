Streaming Services, Cable Nets Show Support for Black Community Amid George Floyd Protests

Streaming services and cable networks used social media Saturday night and early Sunday morning to support the African-American community as protests continue to take place around the country over the death of George Floyd earlier this week in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Netflix in a tweet said, “we have a platform and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.” The streaming service added, “To be silent is complicit. Black lives matter.”

[embed]https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1266829242353893376[/embed]

Amazon Prime Video also tweeted that it stands by the black community. "Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice."

[embed]https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo/status/1266942044800344065[/embed]

Hulu also tweeted: "We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you."

[embed]https://twitter.com/hulu/status/1266913549512658946[/embed]

Cable networks TV One and Starz also tweeted its support for Black Lives Matter as well as organizations such as the NAACP and ColorofChange.org.

[embed]https://twitter.com/tvonetv/status/1267093474303606784[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/STARZ/status/1266927031876325381[/embed]

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday was charged with third degree murder after being filmed on May 25 kneeling on Floyd’s neck while trying to arrest him. The incident has sparked days of protests and unrest around the country.

